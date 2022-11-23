Walmart 'shocked' by Chesapeake, Virginia store shooting where 6 were killed

Walmart said Wednesday that it is "shocked" following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Virginia that left six people and the attacker dead.

The gunfire erupted Tuesday night at a Walmart Supercenter location in Chesapeake that is surrounded by other big box stores.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," the company wrote on Twitter. "We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

Chesapeake police say they first responded to an "active shooter" call at the store around 10:12 p.m. local time.

WALMART OFFERS TO PAY $3.1 BILLION TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS

When officers arrived, they coordinated with a tactical team before entering the store, where they found multiple bodies, according to Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 151.69 +0.52 +0.34%

The shooting happened inside the store, but police confirmed at least one body was found at its entrance, Kosinski said at a briefing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The identities of the shooter and victims were not immediately available.

It’s also not clear what caused the attack.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.