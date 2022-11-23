Expand / Collapse search
Walmart

Walmart 'shocked' by Chesapeake, Virginia store shooting where 6 were killed

Mass shooting in Walmart Supercenter in Virginia leaves 6 people and gunman dead

Walmart said Wednesday that it is "shocked" following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Virginia that left six people and the attacker dead.

The gunfire erupted Tuesday night at a Walmart Supercenter location in Chesapeake that is surrounded by other big box stores. 

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," the company wrote on Twitter. "We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates." 

Chesapeake police say they first responded to an "active shooter" call at the store around 10:12 p.m. local time. 

Walmart Chesaspeake FBI

Law enforcement, including the FBI, work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart on Nov. 23 in Chesapeake, Virginia.  (AP/Alex Brandon / AP Newsroom)

When officers arrived, they coordinated with a tactical team before entering the store, where they found multiple bodies, according to Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski. 

The shooting happened inside the store, but police confirmed at least one body was found at its entrance, Kosinski said at a briefing. 

Police respond to Chesapeake Walmart shooting

The shooting at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart left 6 dead, as well as the attacker. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP / AP Newsroom)

The identities of the shooter and victims were not immediately available. 

Walmart Chesapeake Virginia shooting response

It was not immediately clear what sparked the deadly shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP / AP Newsroom)

It’s also not clear what caused the attack. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 