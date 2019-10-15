‘Grease' gets HBO Max reboot - It's the one you want (to pay for)

Iconic teen musical “Grease” is catching a second (or third or fourth) wind with its new HBO Max partnership.

The streaming service has ordered a straight-to-series reboot of “Grease: Rydell High,” a spinoff of the original 1978 show starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The new series will be set around the high school where characters Danny and Sandy attended and has made millions on Broadway and in movie theaters and has had more lives than a cat.

Plus, fans can look forward to some new stars and songs.

“We’re going to build out the world of this show which everybody loves, in that musical style, and build basically a ‘High School Musical’ kind of experience that will be a big fun rock and roll musical,” WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, told Variety.

“'Grease’ is one of the most beloved Paramount titles and it’s a thrill to be re-imagining it for today’s audience,” Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens, added. “When Bob called about bringing it to television, we knew we would be in the perfect hands because of our great working relationship with HBO Max and Bob’s genuine passion for musicals.”

One reason for the musical’s resurgence is its massive success: Since its debut, it’s spawned a live special on Fox, landed a spinoff reality competition on NBC and has been revived on Broadway three times. “My Fair Lady,” for comparison, was revived four times.

The original Broadway production of “Grease” in 1972 had 3,388 performances, made $70 million as of December 7, 1979, and returned $400,000 for every $10,000 invested. In its 1994 revival, it had 1,505 performances and grossed $72 million. And in its 2007 Broadway reboot, it had 554 performances and had a total gross $47 million.

What’s more, “Grease,” the original movie made, is the all-time leader in box office for a musical according to Box Office Mojo. It's lifetime gross since in 1978 release is $189,969,103 on a budget of $6 million.

Oh and in case you were wondering how the ill-fated 1982 sequel that did NOT feature Travolta and Newton-John (but did star an up and coming actress named Michelle Pfeiffer), that made a paltry $15,171,476.

