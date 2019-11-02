Marilyn Monroe's gowns and other personal effects sell for $800K at California auction

A collection of Marilyn Monroe’s gowns and personal items sold for more than $800,000 at a California auction on Friday.

Among the 115 items sold were several iconic outfits the late Hollywood starlet and 1950s sex symbol wore in her most famous film roles.

According to the Daily Mail, those included the dress she wore as Victoria Hoffman in the 1954 comedy "There's No Business Like Show Business," which went for $280,000; a floor-length red silk dress she donned in the 1953 film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," which fetched $250,000; a yellow floor-length period gown she wore during the final scene of "River of No Return" that went for $175,000; and a silk black cocktail dress she supposedly donned for a press conference back in July 1958 to promote the movie "Some Like It Hot," selling for $100,000.

Other items of Monroe’s featured at Julien’s Auction were an ornately carved wood corner chair that the star sat in for in her final photoshoot in July 1962, which sold for just over $80,000, and the couch used by Monroe’s psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Greenson’s office during the time he treated her. That fetched $11,250, far surpassing the initial estimate of $1,000.

Despite the hefty price tag that Monroe's personal items most-recently demanded, it was hardly the highest price the auction house has made off of a piece of her memorabilia.

In 2016, Julien’s Auctions sold Monroe’s infamous black dress that she wore while performing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy for $4.8 million.

Monroe was just 36-years-old when she died of a drug overdose in 1962.

