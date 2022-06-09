Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown.

Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season.

Stroud led the team to an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory last season.

The used luxury car showroom's general manager, Ryan Burton, told FOX Business that several other dealers were vying to land Stroud, but that the 20-year-old's agent reached out to him and they were able to cut a deal that will include personal and commercial appearances in exchange for the use of a new car or truck every two months or so.

Stroud came to pick up a $150,000+ Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 on Wednesday to kick off the partnership and Burton said he stole all the attention despite the presence of three Cleveland Brown players who he also has endorsement deals with.

"Everybody wanted to talk to Stroud, and the Browns got a kick out of it," he said.

The deal with Stroud runs until he declares for the NFL draft.

He's not the only high-profile Ohio State player who has partnered with a car dealership.

Last year, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus signed defenseman Jack Sawyer, who was the state's highest-ranked high school recruit, to a similar NIL deal that incudes the use of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup in exchange for social media posts.