Office holiday parties: Do's and don'ts for a corporate Christmas affair

That time of year is upon us. Christmas decor is in full swing and holiday cheer is in the air. Leading up to Dec. 25, you likely have numerous Holiday parties marked on your calendar, and the most important one may be your company's Christmas gathering.

When it comes to Christmas parties, each company does it their own way. Some are held at a public restaurant, in a rented space, right in the office or even virtually over Zoom. Regardless of where the event is, certain aspects are typical of a corporate holiday extravaganza. There are usually plenty of festive foods to snack on, activities to engage in and maybe even prizes to be won.

Below are a few do's and don'ts when it comes to office Christmas parties, along with what you can expect out of the event.

Attend if you are able Dress appropriately Network and get introduced to new colleagues Participate in games and activities Don't overindulge in alcohol Be present in the moment

1. Attend if you are able

If your office Christmas party fits into your schedule, it is an event you should attend. These parties are a fantastic opportunity to connect with co-workers, meet new people and have a good time.

Whether it is an online event or an in-person party, take time to go, even if it's just to stop by. You may end up having a better time than you were expecting.

2. Dress appropriately

While office attire may not be necessary, this is still a work event, and you should be dressed with that in mind. Make sure you are following the dress code for these types of events.

There could be a very specific dress code, like ugly sweaters for a Christmas party. The dress code could be generally casual, or even black tie, depending on the company you work for.

If there is no specific dress code for the event, dressing in business causal attire is usually a safe bet. You can also ask around and see what your co-workers plan to wear.

3. Network and get introduced to new colleagues

Office Christmas parties are an great environment for networking. You'll be in a fun, stress-free atmosphere where you can introduce yourself to colleagues and managers that you don't have the opportunity to work with.

If you feel like your conversational skills need a little work, this is an exceptional place to make small talk. After all, all attendees work for the same company, so at the very least you have that in common with everyone.

Even if you attend with a group of colleagues, don't be afraid to venture out and start conversations with people you haven't met.

4. Participate in games and activities

Usually, at both virtual and in-person Christmas parties, there are activities and games set up for guests to participate in. Not only could you earn a prize if you win, but they are also just fun to play. Don't skip the fun and participate in everything you can.

5. Don't overindulge in alcohol

Generally, office Christmas parties do provide alcohol. Sometimes, it's even free. Whether it is free or not, don't overindulge.

While it is perfectly acceptable to have a couple of drinks, you don't want to embarrass yourself in front of your colleagues by getting out of control. Of course, enjoy yourself at your holiday party, but remember to always carry a sense of professionalism with you, even after hours.

6. Be present in the moment

Don't spend the entirety of the evening checking your Instagram or texting your friends. Also, don't get too comfortable in your seat in the corner. Instead, be present at the moment. Take this opportunity as one to keep your phone away or even off and be engaged with those around you.

The same sentiment applies to virtual parties. With the hustle and bustle of daily work responsibilities that arise, this party is an opportunity to relax and have a good time with those you spend most of your day with. Allow yourself to have fun without distracting technology getting in your way.