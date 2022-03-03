NYC restaurant Russian Tea Room sides with Ukraine: 'We stand against Putin'

The Russian Tea Room — a landmark restaurant in New York City, says it has taken a stand to show support for Ukraine as Russia continues its attack on the country.

The iconic 95-year-old restaurant shared a "Solidarity with Ukraine" post across its social media platforms on Monday, Feb. 28.

"The Russian Tea Room renounces Russia’s unprovoked acts of war in the strongest possible terms," the restaurant wrote in a black and white graphic that displays Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag.

"For 95 years, the NY Institution’s History has been deeply rooted in speaking against communist dictatorship and for democracy," the Russian Tea Room’s post continued. "Just as the original founders, Soviet defectors who were displaced by the revolution, stood against Stalin’s Soviet Union, we stand against Putin and with the people of Ukraine."

FOX Business reached out to the Russian Tea Room for comment.

The Russian Tea Room’s solidarity announcement comes at a time when bars and restaurants have been pouring out Russian-made vodka to protest the war.

Other bar and restaurant owners that have the word "Russian" mentioned in their business name have opted to drop references to the country to show support for Ukraine, including one downtown Austin business owner who has temporarily shortened the name of their restaurant from "Russian House" to "House."

Some social media users and diners have also called for the boycott of Russian restaurants with the intention of dining at Ukrainian restaurants instead.

The Russian Tea Room was founded in NYC in 1927 — five years after the Soviet Union was formed.

It was founded by former members of the Russian Imperial Ballet and has served as a gathering spot for actors, writers, politicians and executives, according to the restaurant’s website.

New Yorkers and tourists from around the globe have dined at the "opulent" restaurant in the last century, which serves "modern continental cuisine with a Russian flair."

On the company’s about page, the restaurant says, "The Russian Tea Room is a treasured, globally-renowned cultural institution and an enchanting, magical place where people of all ages and backgrounds have been having unforgettable dining & celebratory experiences."

Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24. The invasion closely follows Russia’s observance of Defender of the Fatherland Day, a patriotic holiday that commemorates people who have served in the Russian Armed Forces, which was on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The war between the two countries is ongoing while world leaders and people of all nationalities and age groups call for peace.