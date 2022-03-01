Austin business owner who dropped 'Russian' from restaurant name now raising money for Ukrainians

Vadar Monamour moved to the United States 20 years ago and opened "Russian House" in downtown Austin in 2012 with the hopes of representing the cultures of all post-Soviet states, including Russia and Ukraine, but also Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan and others.

But when Russia invaded Ukraine last week and started Europe’s largest ground war in 80 years, Monamour tore the letters spelling out "Russian" from her entrance and renamed her restaurant "House" in solidarity with Ukrainians.

"I've created this space so that people in Austin can come and share peace and share love, not hate, and concentrate on things that bring us together, not set us apart," Monamour, who was born in Crimea but grew up in Moscow after moving there with her family when she was 3-years-old, told FOX Business this week.

"It felt like something needs to be said or done. I care for my culture. I care for my heritage, and it's okay to speak up and say that evil is happening, and it needs to be stopped."

Monamour originally came to the United States to attend Georgetown University in the early 2000s, then opened what is now "House" in 2012.

Since then, she has tried to share the culture of post-Soviet states with Texas by partnering with the music festival South by Southwest and hosting cooking classes so Austinites can learn more about Russian, Ukrainian and other dishes.

The walls of "House" are adorned with leaders, composers, writers, artists and dancers of the post-Soviet era. Some of the rooms pay homage to specific countries, such as the Uzbek room that is adorned with traditional carpets on the walls and floor.

"I actually brought a piece of the culture and planted the seed in Texas," she said.

Starting this week, all proceeds from Ukrainian dishes on the menu, such as borscht, salo and vareniki, will be donated to the Red Cross to help the people of Ukraine.

"I'm just praying, taking it day-by-day and doing one good thing a day," Monamour said. "We're not trying to conquer the whole world."