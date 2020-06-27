Hair salons in New York City have long waitlists as coronavirus restrictions ease

Hair salons and barbershops started reopening in New York City this week and as they did, appointment requests at top salons have been going through the roof, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, one salon on Park Avenue has hundreds of people waiting to schedule an appointment, Avenue magazine reported on Monday.

Julien Farel, who owns the Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa in the Loews Regency hotel, told Avenue that there are 800 people on his salon’s waitlist.

Previously, Farel told Bloomberg the waitlist had more than 1,000 people on it -- even in spite of the high price: $1,000 for a haircut, according to the magazine.

“We’re being as accommodating as possible, but the demand is out of control, and people are getting very antsy,” Farel told Avenue.

ZOOS REOPEN IN CHICAGO, BUT THEY NOW REQUIRE RESERVATIONS

New York City entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Monday. Businesses that were allowed to open their doors during that phase included some offices, real estate, hair salons and barber shops, as long as they followed specific state-mandated health guidelines.

For hair salons and barber shops, mandatory guidelines include keeping customers six feet away from one another, avoiding lines, closing waiting rooms, reducing occupancy by 50 percent, practicing proper hygiene and cleaning procedures and requiring employees to wear face coverings.

Employees should also be tested for the coronavirus every 14 days, the state said.

AMERICAN AIRLINES REMOVES CORONAVIRUS PASSENGER CAP STARTING JULY 1

For customers who are still worried about going into salons even with the state’s guidelines, New York City stylist Sally Hershberger has launched a new in-home concierge service called Supreme Head Agency, she told Avenue.

“It will help with scheduling, and it’s great for those who don’t feel safe returning to the salons yet for whatever reason,” Hershberger told the magazine.

She said that she also has more than 1,000 people trying to book appointments for her salons.

“I’m being bombarded with requests,” she said. “It’s insane.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even though many people are ready to get their hair cut, Avenue reported that “the majority of requests across the city appear to be for color corrections.”

According to the magazine, John Barrett, who owns the John Barrett Salon on the Upper East Side, colors numerous women's’ hair.

“Most men don’t have a clue what their wife’s natural hair color is,” Barrett told Avenue. “And color is tricky even for people who know what they’re doing, so no wonder women are freaking out after three months.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS