Zoos reopen in Chicago, but they now require reservations

Zoos in Chicago got the green light this week to reopen under new capacity limits, even as coronavirus infections in the U.S hit an all-time high.

Continue Reading Below

To get in, though, guests will need to reserve a spot. That's among a slate of changes in store at the Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo and Shedd Aquarium.

The sites will only admit 25 percent of their usual capacity, indoor habitats will remain closed, and most guests will be required to wear face masks.

DAILY CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN US HIT RECORD

The zoos are reopening as the Windy City moves into the fourth phase of the Restore Illinois Reopening plan. Lincoln Park Zoo allowed exclusive members access starting Friday and will welcome back the general public next week for the first time in months.

Anyone over the age of 2 and medically able to do so will be required to wear a mask, and the park is only admitting groups of 11 people or less.

ZOOS STRUGGLE TO COVER EXPENSES WITHOUT VISITORS: 'WE'RE APPROACHING A TIPPING POINT'

Brookfield Zoo will open its gates on July 1 for members and July 8 for the general public. Reservation times will be available in 20-minute increments and all guests must have their admission and parking tickets prior to arriving, the zoo cautioned.

Additionally, all guests over the age of one will be required to wear masks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The zoo is also only accepting cashless payments. For the foreseeable future, only credit card transactions will be accepted at outdoor food and beverage carts and merchandise kiosks.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park and high touch areas, and restrooms will be sanitized frequently.

Shedd Aquarium, meanwhile, will reopen to the public on July 3 after a members-only preview on July 2. Staff and guests over the age of two must wear masks and keep a safe distance away from others.

High-touch areas will be frequently cleaned and there will be hand sanitizer available for guests and staff.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS