Norwegian Cruise Line ship to dock after testing showed no traces of cholera onboard

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship received permission Monday to dock at the main port of Mauritius after officials denied it entry over the weekend "to avoid any health risks."

Concerns about the possibility of a cholera outbreak onboard the Norwegian Dawn prompted the Mauritius Ports Authority to keep the ship out of Port Louis, where it arrived on Saturday evening, a day earlier than expected.

However, the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health and Wellness said Monday sample testing showed the disease was not present, according to Reuters.

The website Marine Traffic listed the Norwegian Dawn as moored in Port Louis as of early Monday afternoon. Mauritius, an island nation, is located east of Madagascar.

Norwegian Cruise Line previously told Reuters that some guests aboard the ship became sick with mild gastrointestinal issues during its South African cruise that started Feb. 13.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.17 -0.17 -1.04%

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE INTRODUCING TONS OF SOLO ROOMS FOR TRAVELERS

The Mauritius Ports Authority said Sunday that about 15 of the cruise liner’s nearly 2,200 total guests had samples taken by health officials in connection to the "health risk." Those individuals were also subject to quarantine onboard.

Pending test results prevented about 2,000 passengers from leaving the vessel on Sunday, according to port officials.

The ship, built in 2002, was slated to welcome 2,279 new guests, according to the Mauritius Ports Authority.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Guests disembarking the ship will be screened by sanity officers, Reuters reported.

CRUISE PASSENGERS SICKENED AFTER GASTROINTESTINAL ILLNESS OUTBREAK