Furious Norwegian Cruise Line passengers demand refund over 'holiday from hell'

Passengers on 14-day Norwegian Spirit cruise have had enough of their "holiday from hell" and are furious about canceled stops and poor conditions.

The angry travelers lashed out on camera, hounding Norwegian staff and demanding a refund.

The ship was reportedly forced to cancel stops due to severe weather conditions. The ship departed on Sept. 27 from Southampton, England, and was set to make several stops at ports in the Netherlands, France, Iceland and Scotland.

Social media erupted with passenger complaints which resulted in the creation of a "Norwegian Cruise Line Hell" Twitter account. Many documented broken toilets, angry passengers and spoiled food.

Norwegian released a statement to passengers on Monday announcing additional cancelations and offering a 25 percent discount on their next cruise, with no refund in sight.

The boat is set to dock back in Southampton on Friday.

