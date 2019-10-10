California bans hotels from using tiny plastic bottles

Hotels in California will have to stop giving guests small plastic shampoo bottles under a new law.

Continue Reading Below

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he had signed a law banning hotels from giving guests plastic bottles filled with shampoo, conditioner or soap.

The law takes effect in 2023 for hotels with more than 50 rooms and 2024 for hotels with less than 50 rooms.

Violators could be fined $500 for a first offense and $2,000 for subsequent violations.

The law follows similar actions by some of the world's largest hotel chains.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Marriott International has said it plans to stop using small plastic bottles in its hotel rooms by December 2020. IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands, said it will eliminate about 200 million small bottles by 2021.

Last year, Walt Disney Co. said it would get rid of small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and cruise ships.

The law comes as California officials are trying to reduce the amount of plastic waste.

The state already bans grocery stores from giving customers single-use plastic bags without charging a fee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Personal Care Products Council opposed the legislation, arguing it would hurt personal care product manufacturers.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.