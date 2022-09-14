North Carolina woman wins $150K lottery in honor of her love for crossword puzzles

A woman's love for crossword puzzles has won her a big prize.

Tiffany Griffin, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, won $150,000 playing the crossword-themed $5 Cashword Multiplier scratch-off game, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I’ve always loved doing crossword puzzles," Griffin told the NC Education Lottery. "The crossword scratch-offs are the only ones I buy."

At first, Griffin said she thought she had won just $500.

"I called my boyfriend and told him and he told me to look at it real carefully," Griffin said.

When she reviewed the ticket again she saw new letters she hadn’t scratched off, the press release said.

"I have never experienced anything like that before," Griffin said. "I had to take a second to breathe."

Griffin collected her winnings last week, taking home $106,516 after state and federal tax withholdings, the press release said.

She told the NC Education Lottery she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and do some home repairs.

The Cashword Multiplier game was first introduced in August, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The game has six top prizes of $150,000 each. Griffin uncovered the first, the press release said.