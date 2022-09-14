Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina woman wins $150K lottery in honor of her love for crossword puzzles

Tiffany Griffin of Charlotte, played the $5 Cashword Multiplier scratch-off game and took home a big prize

A woman's love for crossword puzzles has won her a big prize. 

Tiffany Griffin, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, won $150,000 playing the crossword-themed $5 Cashword Multiplier scratch-off game, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. 

"I’ve always loved doing crossword puzzles," Griffin told the NC Education Lottery. "The crossword scratch-offs are the only ones I buy."

At first, Griffin said she thought she had won just $500. 

"I called my boyfriend and told him and he told me to look at it real carefully," Griffin said.

When she reviewed the ticket again she saw new letters she hadn’t scratched off, the press release said.

"I have never experienced anything like that before," Griffin said. "I had to take a second to breathe."

Griffin collected her winnings last week, taking home $106,516 after state and federal tax withholdings, the press release said.

Tiffany Griffin and her lottery winnings

Tiffany Griffin won $150,000 in the lottery by playing a crossword-themed scratch-off lottery game this month. She took home $106,516 after state and federal tax withholdings.

She told the NC Education Lottery she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and do some home repairs. 

The Cashword Multiplier game was first introduced in August, according to the NC Education Lottery. 

The game has six top prizes of $150,000 each. Griffin uncovered the first, the press release said.

