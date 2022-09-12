North Carolina man wins $100K lottery just before the birth of his first child

A man in North Carolina recently won $100,000 in the lottery just a few months before becoming a first-time father.

Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won the prize after buying a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement from the NC Education Lottery.

Hurlock bought that specific ticket because his preferred ticket was sold out, the announcement said.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS LOTTERY WHILE CELEBRATING WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

He said he showed the winning ticket to his wife after scratching it off.

"I didn’t believe I was seeing what I was seeing," Hurlock told the NC Education Lottery.

VIRGINIA MAN WINS $1M LOTTERY AFTER THINKING HE WON $600

He added: "Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born."

On Thursday, Hurlock collected his winnings, which totaled $71,017 after state and federal taxes.

Hurlock said he plans to use his winnings towards caring for his new baby, who is due to arrive in late November, the NC Education Lottery announcement said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hurlock won one of 20 $100,000 prizes in the Spectacular Riches game, the announcement said. The game also has eight top prizes of $1 million.

As of Friday, three top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes still have not been claimed.