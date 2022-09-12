Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina man wins $100K lottery just before the birth of his first child

Douglas Hurlock says he plans on using winnings from his lottery prize towards caring for his new baby

A man in North Carolina recently won $100,000 in the lottery just a few months before becoming a first-time father. 

Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won the prize after buying a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement from the NC Education Lottery. 

Hurlock bought that specific ticket because his preferred ticket was sold out, the announcement said. 

He said he showed the winning ticket to his wife after scratching it off.

"I didn’t believe I was seeing what I was seeing," Hurlock told the NC Education Lottery. 

He added: "Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born."

Douglas Hurlock and his lottery check

Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won $100,000 in the lottery last week. He will become a father for the first time in late November. (NC Education Lottery / Fox News)

On Thursday, Hurlock collected his winnings, which totaled $71,017 after state and federal taxes. 

Hurlock said he plans to use his winnings towards caring for his new baby, who is due to arrive in late November, the NC Education Lottery announcement said.

Hurlock won one of 20 $100,000 prizes in the Spectacular Riches game, the announcement said. The game also has eight top prizes of $1 million. 

lottery tickets

Hurlock won $100,000 playing the Spectacular Riches scratch-off game. A collection of very popular California Lottery scratcher tickets are pictured. (iStock / iStock)

As of Friday, three top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes still have not been claimed.

