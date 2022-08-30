Expand / Collapse search
Virginia man wins $500K lottery after walking into a store to buy cigars

Sherod Hawkins was reportedly buying cigars when he decided to pick up a lottery ticket

A man in Virginia just wanted cigars but ended up winning big in the lottery.

Sherod Hawkins, of Palmyra, Virginia, won $500,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Payday Bonus scratcher ticket game, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.

Hawkins was in a local store to buy cigars, he told lottery officials. 

"I looked up and saw that ticket," Hawkins said in a statement. "I said, ‘Okay, let’s go ahead and get it.’"

Sherod Hawkins and his lottery check

Sherod Hawkins, of Palmyra, Virginia, won $500,000 in the lottery after purchasing a scratch-off ticket while buying cigars. (Virginia Lottery / Fox News)

He took his cigars and ticket back to his car and scratched the ticket, the press release said. Then, he saw that he had won the game’s top prize. 

"I thought, ‘Wait a minute. This can’t be right,’" he said.

scratch off lottery tickets

The top prize for the Virginia Lottery's Payday Bonus game is $500,000. The chances of winning that prize are 1 in 1,672,800.  (iStock / iStock)

Hawkins told lottery officials that he plans to use his prize money to care for his family and help his dad retire.

Virginia Lottery’s Payday Bonus scratch-off game has prizes ranging from $20 to $500,000. 

The chances of winning the top Payday Bonus prize are 1 in 1,672,800, according to the Virginia Lottery.

