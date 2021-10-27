Nor'easter leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Massachusetts

Hundreds of thousands of customers remained without power in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning after the season's first nor'easter brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall to the New England area.

As the storm moved across the East Coast, the system brought flooding, toppled trees and downed power lines.

COLD WINTER, RISING ENERGY PRICES COULD HAMPER HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON

According to online outage tracker PowerOutage.US., more than 500,000 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

In Rhode Island, more than 85,500 were also without power.

To the south, New York more than 11,700 people were without power, and winds and rain were forecast to continue, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York.

Fox News' senior meteorologist Janice Dean said that while the rain and flooding have diminished, some areas could still see 1-2 inches as the storm eventually pulls away from the coast.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended its ferry service on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In New Bedford, a COVID-19 testing operation closed early and the storm disrupted some flights as federal officials warned about possible delays or cancellations.

Nearly 5 inches of rain drenched parts of New Jersey and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy delayed the opening of state offices due to the storm.

New York and New Jersey had issued emergency declarations on Monday ahead of the storm.

On Tuesday, News 12 reported that the U.S. Coast Guard said it found the body of missing kayaker Laurence Broderick in the water off the Bronx's Orchard Beach.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.