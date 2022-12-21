NJ woman nabs $1.6M jackpot in Atlantic City, shares prize

A New Jersey woman became a millionaire over the weekend after hitting it big in Atlantic City, and it didn't take long for her to share her winnings.

The Monmouth County woman initially placed a $5 bet at a progressive poker game at the Caesars Entertainment-owned Harrah's Resort on Saturday. That small bet ended up landing her a more than $1.6 million jackpot.

The big win marked the largest jackpot payout on a progressive poker game in Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City history, according to Caesars.

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY

After the win, the charitable poker player ended up tipping table games dealers $77,000.

"Most people give tips, but this was jaw-dropping," Harrah's Atlantic City director of table games Michael Zippel said in a statement. "Our dealers work hard all year long and truly deserve it."

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS BIG AFTER FINDING MONTH-OLD LOTTERY TICKET IN TRUCK: ‘DID THAT HAPPY DANCE’

Devin Thapa, the winner’s dealer, said he was very surprised to receive the funds and said everyone around them was cheering.

"I think most adults have a secret Christmas wish that Santa will bring them a million dollars, but for one of our lucky, loyal Caesars Rewards customers, that wish has come true," Caesars Entertainment Regional President John Koster said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CZR CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 44.99 -0.05 -0.11%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City has been around for more than four decades.