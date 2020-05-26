Nike, Ben & Jerry’s new Nike SB Chunky Dunky sneakers selling for $2K

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Nike and Ben & Jerry’s are teaming up to roll out a sweet new deal.

The sneaker maker and ice cream franchise debuted the new Nike SB Chunky Dunky snaker, which features vibrant colors, a black-and-white Holstein cow pattern and dripping Nike Swoosh logo resembling Ben & Jerry's signature ice cream. The inside sports a tie-dyed pattern and the ice cream maker's theme: "If it's not fun, why do it?"

And they are already selling for a ton of money online. One seller on the website StockX listed a pair for $1,971, with the highest bid of $1,700 as of Tuesday afternoon. On eBay, another seller has the sneaks listed for $1,899.

NIKE PREPS STORE REOPENINGS AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 96.62 +2.87 +3.06%

The sneakers did go on sale at select skate shops Saturday, said Nike, and were released through a drawing on the Nike SNKRS app Tuesday. Shoppers can check nikesb.com for a list of participating independent sellers or try the Nike SNKRS app for additional details.

HOW MICHAEL JORDAN MAKES HIS MONEY IN 2020

"Ben & Jerry's loves bringing creative and exciting experiences to our fans - and this is a one-of-a-kind shoe that only Nike SB could do," Jay Curley, global head of Integrated Marketing at Ben & Jerry's, said in a statement. "The opportunity to pair up and feature some really cool kicks has already caught some buzz and landed great feedback from the skate and sneaker communities as well as ice cream fans who are excited for the partnership. From the half pipe to Half Baked, this is an ice cream dream come true.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The move comes as Nike Inc. reported fiscal 2020 third-quarter results, which showed revenue spike of 5 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Digital sales also ticked up 36 percent versus prior year, according to the earnings report.

Nike shares are up 18 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS