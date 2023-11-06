NHTSA says aftermarket steering wheel decals could put drivers at risk of injury or death

A type of decoration that drivers sometimes stick on the steering wheel of their vehicle could put their safety at possible risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency issued the warning focused on aftermarket steering wheel decals on Monday in the form of a consumer alert. It applied to such products, often metal or plastic, for all types of cars and trucks.

If a driver currently has one on their steering wheel, they should peel it off, the NHTSA said. It further encouraged vehicle owners not to buy them.

"In a crash, the force of a deploying air bag can turn the product into a projectile, resulting in serious injury or death. Unlike the permanently affixed logo on your vehicle’s steering wheel, these aftermarket decals can easily become dislodged when the air bag is deployed," the agency explained.

The NHTSA referenced someone going blind in one eye due to an injury related to an aftermarket steering wheel decal featuring rhinestones. That loss of vision happened after a car accident that caused the decoration to come free from where it had been affixed, according to the agency.

In the consumer alert, there was also a warning about how "alterations or changes" to one’s air bag or air bag cover could affect their performance.

The NHTSA, which falls under the umbrella of the Department of Transportation, is tasked with "keeping people safe on America’s roadways," according to its website.

Part of that effort also involves fielding vehicle-related recalls, of which it saw over 930 last year, it has reported.