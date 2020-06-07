Expand / Collapse search
New York Times editor resigns after backlash over Tom Cotton 'Send in the Troops' op-ed

Editorial page editor James Bennet stepped down after defending the op-ed last week

By FOXBusiness
A New York Times editor resigned under pressure from coworkers and Democrats who criticized an op-ed by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton calling for deploying the military to deter rioters and looters.

Editorial page editor James Bennet stepped down after defending the op-ed last week, writing that it "requires public scrutiny and debate" even if readers "find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous."

The newspaper later said the op-ed did not meet editorial standards.

"Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years," Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger wrote to the staff. "James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change."

AOC PRESSURES NEW YORK TIMES ON TOM COTTON 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' OP-ED

Sulzberger had also defended publishing the op-ed last week.

Cotton, who has said that the article "far exceeded" the Times' standards, said the paper's announcement included a "false and offensive ... smear."

President Trump also weighed in, saying Arkansas is "very proud" of Cotton.

The Times faced public criticism from its own employees, many of whom wrote that "Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger."

