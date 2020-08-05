Cracker Barrel debuts simplified dinner menu

Life can be confusing – so dinner should be easy.

Cracker Barrel has rolled out a simplified dinner menu, introducing new recipes and updating old favorites.

The Southern-style chain announced the shakeup on Tuesday, teasing the debut of new entrees like Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, Country Fried Pork Chops, Pot Roast Supper and Barrel-Cut Sugar Ham.

The latest offerings will be featured across three of the restaurant’s classic categories: Home Cooked Classics Starting at $7.99, Down Home Daily Dinners Under $10 and Cracker Barrel Favorites.

Available nationwide for curbside, pickup or delivery options, the new “scratch-made dishes” are sure to “remind guests of homemade cooking prepared just like grandma used to make,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement.

"These new dinner features were designed to celebrate the craveable, homestyle food our guests love, while delivering on our promise to provide country cooking at a fair price," Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer said of the news.

"While this menu enhancement has been in progress for some time, according to our research, 66% of Americans who visit a casual dining restaurant at least once a quarter say they are craving familiar comfort foods more than ever.”

“The world around us looks a little different right now, but one thing that hasn't changed is the need for comfort and the ability to connect with others in meaningful ways including around the dinner table – and these new dinner dishes are the perfect centerpiece,” Spillyards-Schaefer added.

Fans will also spot new changes within some old menu favorites. According to the chain, the Cracker Barrel Sampler will now feature a "hearty portion" of Chicken n' Dumplins, full-size Meatloaf and Sugar Cured or Country Ham, plus three sides. The Loaded Baked Potato and Loaded Baked Sweet Potato are also available as premium sides, in addition to other options under 600 calories.

