New Jersey town pulls bar's outdoor dining permit after patrons pack beer garden

A restaurant and bar in New Jersey had its outdoor dining license revoked after failing to follow coronavirus regulations upon reopening Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Tashmoo Restaurant & Bar in Morristown was reportedly closed a week after reopening because of overcrowding Friday night in the restaurant’s backyard area, NJ.com reported. Officials for the town revoked its outdoor dining permit.

FDA ISSUES WARNING OVER CERTAIN HAND SANITIZERS DUE TO POTENTIALLY TOXIC CHEMICALS

"Many of our established restaurants and retailers have worked hard to pivot their business model to comply with the state regulations and ensure the health of their patrons," the township said in a statement to NJ.com. "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to the contrary, not all businesses followed the guidelines and we had to shut them down."

NJ HARD SELTZER COMPANY MAKES CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS WITH DRINKING STRAW FLAP

The regulations set forth by the town for businesses reopening require patrons to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and be seated at tables that are set a minimum of six-feet distance from each other. Alcohol must only be served via table service, according to the outlet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, according to a photo shared on Instagram by a Morristown resident, that NJ.com reported as being Tashmoo's outdoor dining area, customers are seen standing close together while not wearing masks, and some are seen ordering from the outside bar. They are also not seated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business contacted the city of Morristown and Tashmoo Restaurant for comment.