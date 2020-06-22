Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

FDA issues warning over certain hand sanitizers due to potentially toxic chemicals

The products are still available for purchase, the FDA warns

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase hand sanitizer manufactured from Eskbiochem SA de CV due to the potential presence of toxic chemicals.

Continue Reading Below

Nine products manufactured by the Mexico-based company, which are still on the market, may contain methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, the FDA said in a letter.

FDA TELLS HAND SANITIZER PRODUCERS TO MAKE IT UNPALATABLE AFTER SURGE IN POISON CONTROL CALLS

The warning covers the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer 
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer 
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol 
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer 
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol 
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol 
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol 
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 

The FDA said methanol should not be used in hand sanitizers due to its toxic effects and consumers who have been exposed should seek immediate medical treatment. Significant exposure to the chemical can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, the FDA's warning reads.

GET CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING HAND SANITIZER FROM THESE UNEXPECTED BRANDS

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the FDA said.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately. However, the products should not be flushed or poured down the drain.

The FDA has not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the affected products.

To date, the company has not removed the "potentially dangerous" products from the market even after the FDA encouraged the company to do so on June 17.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Eskbiochem has not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS