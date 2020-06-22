FDA issues warning over certain hand sanitizers due to potentially toxic chemicals

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase hand sanitizer manufactured from Eskbiochem SA de CV due to the potential presence of toxic chemicals.

Continue Reading Below

Nine products manufactured by the Mexico-based company, which are still on the market, may contain methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, the FDA said in a letter.

FDA TELLS HAND SANITIZER PRODUCERS TO MAKE IT UNPALATABLE AFTER SURGE IN POISON CONTROL CALLS

The warning covers the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The FDA said methanol should not be used in hand sanitizers due to its toxic effects and consumers who have been exposed should seek immediate medical treatment. Significant exposure to the chemical can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, the FDA's warning reads.

GET CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING HAND SANITIZER FROM THESE UNEXPECTED BRANDS

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the FDA said.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately. However, the products should not be flushed or poured down the drain.

The FDA has not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the affected products.

To date, the company has not removed the "potentially dangerous" products from the market even after the FDA encouraged the company to do so on June 17.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Eskbiochem has not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS