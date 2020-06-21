NJ hard seltzer company makes coronavirus face masks with drinking straw flap

Hard seltzer company Crook & Marker is addressing summertime beverage woes with a face mask that has a small opening for straws, so consumers can quench their thirst without having to remove their PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

The functional face cover is called the TasteMask and retails for $14.99. All profits will be donated to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, according to Crook & Marker, which has been supporting bartenders and hospitality workers impacted by the current health crisis.

Purchasing a Crook & Marker beverage is not required to obtain a TasteMask, though the design of the mask is inspired by the company's new Spiked Coconut ready-to-drink line and is available in four colorful patterns that are meant to match its tropical theme.

The washable and reusable TasteMask is also made from moisture-wicking microfiber polyester, polypropylene and spandex materials. Meanwhile, the built-in straw flap allows the user to insert a drinking straw as its being worn.

A spokesperson told FOX Business a concept image was shared on the Crook & Marker Instagram page on May 8, which led to "hundreds of signups in just the first hour."

The innovative product was put together by Crook & Marker's creative team. In the company's own words, "The idea started as the team began to discuss what events and festivals might look like as people come out of quarantine and continue to practice social distancing."

There will be a limited number of TasteMasks available around July 4 while supplies last. However, customers who do not get a chance to purchase the mask during this timeframe can reserve a TasteMask on Crook & Marker's website.

