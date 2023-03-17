New Jersey casinos, sports tracks saw revenue gains in February

New Jersey's casinos and horse tracks that take sports bets saw their revenue increase by 10.4% in February.

Those figures include both in-person and online types of gambling.

Money won from in-person gamblers gained only slightly for the month, and only three of the nine casinos won more than they did in February 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos and tracks won over $412 million in February, up 10.4% from a year earlier.

Those entities may have won that amount, but the online proceeds must be shared with third parties like sportsbooks and tech platforms.

Up to 70% of online winnings are shared with these outside parties, casino executives say.

When it comes to on-site gambling, casinos won nearly $215 million, up 1.2% from a year earlier. Only three casinos, Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean, won more from in-person gamblers last month than they did in February 2019.

Internet gambling brought in $142.5 million, up nearly 10% from a year earlier.

February sports bets including the Super Bowl totaled $847.4 million, with $54.6 million left after paying off winning bets and other expenses.

IN-PERSON REVENUE

Bally's $12.2 million, up 14.3%

Borgata $57.4 million, up 8.8%

Caesars $19 million, up 1.4%

Golden Nugget $11.1 million, down nearly 14%

Hard Rock $37.5 million, up less than 1%

Harrah's $21.3 million, up 8.1%

Ocean won $26.2 million, down 11.5%

Resorts won $12.6 million, down 2%

Tropicana won $17.2 million, down just under 1%.

INTERNET AND SPORTS BETTING INCLUDED

Bally's $18.1 million, up 49%

Borgata $101.2 million, up 7.4%

Caesars $19.2 million, up less than 1%

Golden Nugget $47.8 million, flat

Hard Rock $44.4 million, down less than 1%

Harrah's $21 million, up 7.4%

Ocean $30.1 million, down 2.2%

Resorts $12.6%, down 5.4%

Tropicana $26.2 million, up half a percent.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $48.2 million, up more than 25% and Caesars Interactive NJ won $8.3 million, down 17.5%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.