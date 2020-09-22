Netflix's 'Get Organized' likely contributing to sales at the Container Store

Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit” might be sending viewers on a shopping spree to the Container Store.

The series, which debuted on the streaming service earlier this month, follows professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they help stars like Reese Witherspoon (and everyday homeowners) curb their clutter. And it may potentially have sparked an uptick in business at the Container Store, Mashable reported. It's no surprise, either: Shearer and Teplin have their own line of organizational items, sold exclusively at the storage supply retailer, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Both outlets also reported that the Container Store's stock prices have nearly doubled since the show debuted on Sept. 9, although it's very possible sales are also soaring as a result of more Americans working on their homes during the pandemic.

In any case, Twitter's most organized users have already admitted to spending their cash at the Container Store as a result of the show.

“Get Organized The Home Edit is my new obsession and also the reason why I spent $500 at the Container Store today,” one user tweeted on social media.

Others griped about there being long lines outside stores, and not being able to find home items in stock.

“Pretty sure the container store is sold out of literally everything bc of @thehomeedit. they had no stock in August, and now literally have zero. bad month to be moving and reorganizing i guess!!” another user tweeted.

The Container Store did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment regarding an uptick in demand in stores.

Call it the Marie Kondo effect. Last year, when Netflix began airing “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," which helped introduce Kondo's KonMari organization method to Americans, donations to Goodwill were up year-over-year – a phenomenon that Goodwill directly attributed to Kondo.

Storage supplies were also in higher demand that year. Filing and file storage supplies alone were up 3% in 2019 compared to the previous year; sales of shredders surged 2%, and laminators saw a 10% increase in sales, according to data from market research firm NPD Group.

It's possible, though, that the surge in demand for home organization supplies is largely due to Americans buying new homes or remodeling during the coronavirus pandemic. Home sales increased by nearly 25% in July compared with the month before, according to an August report from the National Association of Realtors.