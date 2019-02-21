Maria Kondo’s Netflix series ‘Tidying Up’ sparks spike in Goodwill Donations

Declutter queen Maria Kondo’s new series ‘Tidying Up’ on Netflix has not only gained popularity since debuting in January but its helping nonprofits like Goodwill see a boost in donations.

Lauren Lawson-Zilai, senior director of public relations for Goodwill, tells FOX Business that a number of its 161 community-based organizations have seen a year-over-year spike in donations in January “that they attribute to Marie Kondo’s show.”

She adds while she is unable to provide a nationwide overview due to the network’s autonomous structure, January donations were up more than 32 percent in Washington, D.C.; 22 percent in Houston; 20 percent in Roanoke, Virginia; and 16 percent in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Some of the local Goodwills cite other factors that might have contributed to an increase in donations like warm weather and New Year’s resolutions,” Zilai says.

What’s more, she says the organization, which was founded more than 117 years ago is also seeing a “steady buzz about the show” on its social media channels across the Goodwill network embracing Kondo’s philosophy of reorganizing your closets and reusing your household goods.

Zilai says while most people think of Goodwill as a “retail entity,” it's actually a leading workforce provider in North America and eight-seven cents of every dollar from the sale of donated goods goes back into communities, creating career advancement opportunities and financial wellness opportunities. The group is also known to hire veterans and individuals who lack education or have disabilities.

Additionally, according to IRS guidelines, you may also be entitled to claim a charitable deduction for your Goodwill donations on your taxes.

The IRS says a taxpayer can deduct a fair market value of clothing, household goods, used furniture, shoes, books and so forth.

A fair market value is the price a willing buyer would pay for the items.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.