Netflix wins 7 Oscars, beating out other streaming services

Netflix notched seven Oscar wins on Sunday – the most among its streaming service competitors.

The company, however, missed out on the top award at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Among the wins was David Fincher’s "Mank," a lavishly crafted drama of 1940s Hollywood made for Netflix. The film came in as the lead nominee with 10 nods and went home with awards for cinematography and for production design.

"My Octopus Teacher," a film that found a passionate following on Netflix, won best documentary.

"If Anything Happens I Love You" won best animated short film and "Two Distant Strangers" won best live-action short.

Leading up to the award ceremony, Netflix had 36 nominations, topping any other streaming service, according to Variety.

However, Disney was not far behind and even took home best picture thanks to Chloé Zhao’s "Nomadland."

China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards.

The "Nomadland" victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Zhao, a lyrical filmmaker whose winning film is just her third, and which — with a budget less than $5 million and featuring a cast populated by non-professional actors — ranks as one of the most modest-sized movies to win Hollywood’s top honor.

