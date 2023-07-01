Netflix pop-up restaurant opens in Los Angeles featuring daring dishes from celebrity chefs

Netflix's pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles officially opened Friday, offering unique grub crafted by celebrity chefs.

The restaurant, which is called Netflix Bites, welcomed its first customers in the La Brea neighborhood of LA. The streaming giant hosted a Netflix-themed launch party Tuesday.

Chef Curtis Stone, who was featured on "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend", said that he was "wildly excited" about the restaurant he took part in.

"Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome," Stone said in a statement.

Netflix's Vice President of Consumer Products Josh Simon said that the pop-up is an opportunity for fans to "immerse themselves" in the company's food shows.

"We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus," Simon explained.

The restaurant is only operating for a limited time, and offers food and drinks between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. all week. On the weekends, the pop-up runs brunch service between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to its website, Netflix Bites's menu includes lamb ribs, fried pork skins and Japanese fried chicken as appetizers, among other dishes.

The restaurant also offers entrées ranging from pickle-themed pizza to grilled tomato-and-watermelon consommé and Dungeness crab curry.

