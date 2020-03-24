Netflix paying talent ‘guarantees’ in coronavirus-related shutdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Netflix to shut down production of its shows, but that doesn’t mean the actors and other workers won’t be paid.

Netflix is treating the situation as “force majeure” and paying minimum guarantees to its cast members, Deadline reported. That includes actors on about a dozen series including “Stranger Things” so far, and more will likely be included as shows scheduled to begin shooting are also delayed by the ongoing pandemic.

The company also set up a $100 million fund to help other personnel on its productions like construction and hair and makeup staff, according to the report.

Netflix is hoping to complete production on the shows that were underway before the virus shut them down, according to the report. Other work like writing, which can be done from home, will continue in the meantime.

Other Netflix shows affected by the shutdown include “Grace & Frankie” and “The Prom,” Entertainment Weekly previously reported. Other studios including Disney and Warner Bros have taken similar precautions.

While Netflix may be short on new content for a time, the widespread self-quarantining could be good news for the streaming video service. Nielsen has estimated that TV viewing could increase by 60 percent as people stay home in order to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19.

