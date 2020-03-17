Coronavirus clouding the future of your favorite TV series

As the coronavirus keeps millions of adults and children at home, Nielsen estiamtes that television viewing could increase by as much as 60 percent, but as the "stay at home" trend grows, viewers looking for their favorite series on traditional TV or streaming services may not see them anytime soon.

Continue Reading Below

A new report from Vulture, indicates that programming execuitves are doubtful if any of the dozens of productions that have been halted in recent days because of the pandemic will be returning in the near future.

NETFLIX, DISNEY+ MAY GET A BOOST FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

“Realistically, every show that shut production down is done,” one industry insider told Vulture.

Ceased productions that were announced last week by multiple networks and were presented as temporary measures, but now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested “social distancing” measures for the next few weeks, it is not clear when casts and crew will be able to get back to work.

NETFLIX SHUTS DOWN ALL TV, MOVIE PRODUCTION AMID CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

Insiders told Vulture that even if production can be resumed in April to finish out a broadcast season, it wouldn’t be practical since casts and crew may have other contracted commitments. At least four network shows have been prematurely finished, according to Vulture’s sources.

This means new episodes will air in March and April as planned while May is likely to air reruns.

“A lot of people are going to be sitting around watching TV,” one exec told Vulture regarding several networks planning to air new episodes as normal for self-quarantined households.

CORONAVIRUS HALTS ‘SURVIVOR’ SEASON 41 PRODUCTION

Though, insiders told Vulture that network news programs can interrupt regular broadcasts for coronavirus updates.

Shows like “Modern Family” and “Carol’s Second Act” wrapped up production weeks ago and will air its full seasons. “Chicago,” on the other hand, still has episodes left to film. Other shows that were relying on big finales may have to settle for lackluster season ends.

Warner Bros. and the CW’s “Supernatural” series finale, which hasn’t been filmed yet, may be at risk of ending prematurely if the show can’t secure its cast and crew, according to Vulture.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Unlike its broadcast counterpart, cable and streaming series are more likely to endure delayed releases over shorted productions because this segment doesn’t air the first episode before the season has been completed.

For example, FX recently pushed back the airdate of “Fargo” while CBS All Access may delay the return of “The Good Flight.”

Here is a list of impacted series as compiled by Deadline:

BROADCAST

All Rise (CBS)

American Housewife (ABC)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Blacklist (NBC)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Brides (ABC)

Bull (CBS)

Card Sharks (ABC)

Charmed (the CW)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Claws (TNT)

Dynasty (The CW)

Empire (Fox)

FBI (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

The Flash (The CW)

General Hospital (ABC)

God Friended Me (CBS)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Legacies (The CW)

Nancy Drew (the CW)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

neXt (Fox)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

The Resident (Fox)

Riverdale (The CW)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Schooled (ABC)

SEAL Team (CBS)

Supergirl (The CW)

Supernatural (The CW)

Superstore (NBC)

Survivor (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The Talk (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

STREAMERS

Big Shot (Disney+)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)

Doom Patrol (DC Universe)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

GLOW (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s tale (Hulu)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+)

Little America (Apple TV+)

Loki (Disney+)

Lucifer (Netflix)

Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+)

The Orville (Hulu)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Prank Encounters (Netflix)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

See (Apple TV+)

Servant (Apple TV+)

Sex/Life (Netflix)

Simply Halston (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

WandaVision (Disney+)

The Wheel of Time (Amazon)

The Witcher (Netflix)

CABLE

Atlanta (FX)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Euphoria (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic Channel)

Godmothered (Disney Channel)

Home & Family (Hallmark Channel)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO; last show 3/15)

Lights Out with David Spade (Comedy Central)

The Oval (BET)

Pennyworth (Epix)

Pose (FX)

Queen of the South (USA)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO; last show 3/13)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Snowfall (FX)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)

Y (FX)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

Vulture suggests that any delays for cable or streaming TV could very well be rolled over to a next season for extended runtime.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS