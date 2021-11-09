Netflix to take on TikTok, Instagram Reels with new 'Kids Clips' feature

As Netflix continues to look for new ways diversify itself amid growing competition, the streaming behemoth is setting its sights on a space that has been dominated by TikTok and Instagram Reels: short-form videos.

To attract younger viewers, Netflix will begin testing a new "Kids Clips" feature in its iOS app in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. The new feature will offer short videos from the company's full catalog of children's television programs and movies. The company noted that new clips will be added daily based on current and future offerings.

The effort builds on Netflix's "Fast Laughs" feature for short comedy clips, which launched earlier this year. However, the Kids Clips feature will show videos horizontally and take up the entire screen, while Fast Laughs videos are displayed vertically and shown in a tab. Kids Clip users will also be limited to 10 to 20 clips at a time.

In addition to short-form videos, Netflix recently started rolling out its first-ever mobile games for Android last week. The games will be made available on iOS devices at a later date.

The games, which are included with subscriptions and come with no ads, additional fees or in-app purchases, can be played on multiple devices within the same account. The games are not available on kids' profiles.

