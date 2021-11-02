Netflix to launch first mobile games on Android

Netflix is officially launching the first games for its mobile app, which will be available on Android devices starting Wednesday and roll out on iOS devices at a later date.

‘SQUID GAME’ CRYPTOCURRENCY DEVELOPERS STEAL MILLIONS IN PURPORTED ‘RUG PULL’ SCAM

The streaming giant's global subscriber base will be able to download and play five mobile games, including "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast" and "Teeter Up."

The games, which are included with Netflix subscriptions and come with no ads, additional fees or in-app purchases, can be played on multiple devices within the same account. The parental control feature on kids' Netflix profiles will also apply to gaming content.

"Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone," Netflix vice president of game development Mike Verdu said in a blog post.

NETFLIX EYES FORMER NEW JERSEY ARMY BASE FOR NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY

Netflix made its gaming plans public following Verdu's hiring in July. The company noted in a letter to shareholders that it was in the "early stages of further expanding into games", building on previous efforts such as Black Mirror Bandersnatch and its Stranger Things games.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," the company said at the time.

Netflix began testing the gaming platform in Poland in August and Spain and Italy in September.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The official rollout of Netflix's mobile gaming comes as it looks for new ways to differentiate itself. The streaming industry has become a crowded field with competitors including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV+, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount Plus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 677.72 -3.45 -0.51% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 169.83 -0.36 -0.21% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,312.75 -5.36 -0.16% AAPL APPLE, INC. 150.02 +1.06 +0.71% T AT&T, INC. 25.23 -0.14 -0.55% CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 52.64 +0.38 +0.73% VIAC VIACOMCBS, INC. 37.37 +0.12 +0.32%

As of the end of the third quarter, Netflix has reached a total of 214 million subscribers worldwide. The company expects to add another 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.