Netflix captures Oscar for Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory

The Oscar for best feature-length documentary at the 92nd Academy Awards went to "American Factory," the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.

The production company, Higher Ground, was formed in 2018 in a multiyear deal with Netflix.

Netflix, which went into the ceremony with 24 nominations, missed out on best picture for a second time.

Its drama "Roma" was a leading contender last year.

This year's "The Irishman," featuring director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro, ended the night without any Oscar trophies.

"Parasite" made history on Sunday night becoming the first non-English language film to be named best picture.

In another Netflix win, Laura Dern won her first Oscar for her performance as a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's “Marriage Story.”

The Netflix film, “American Factory” is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of “American Factory” acknowledged the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday. “We are inspired by you guys,” said Reichert.

Barack Obama in a tweet Sunday congratulated the filmmakers.

The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn't initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

The name of the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren't mentioned anywhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.