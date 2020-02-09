'Parasite' becomes first non-English language film to win best picture Oscar

"Parasite" made history at Sunday night's 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to be named best picture.

Continue Reading Below

The South Korean class satire captured four awards on the night, getting best director Oscar for Bong Joon Ho. The film also took best original screenplay and best foreign film.

“Parasite” also became the first Korean film to win an Oscar.

Netflix, which went into the ceremony with 24 nominations, missed out on best picture for a second time. Its drama "Roma" was a leading contender last year. This year's "The Irishman," featuring director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro, ended the night without any Oscar trophies.

Laura Dern won her first Oscar for her performance as a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's “Marriage Story”, which was from Netflix.

The streaming service's “American Factory” won best documentary. The film is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. No studio has spent more heavily this awards season than Netflix.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Renee Zellweger won best actress for "Judy." It was Zellweger's second career Oscar win.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar, winning the best actor nod for "Joker."

Few categories were more certain coming into Sunday's Oscars than best supporting actor, which Brad Pitt captured his first acting Oscar as best supporting actor in "Once upon a time in Hollywood." In 2014, he shared in the best picture win for “12 Years a Slave,” as a producer.

In winning best adapted screenplay for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first indigenous director ever to win an Oscar.

Awards were spread around to most of the top nominated films. “1917," acclaimed for its technical virtuosity, took awards for Roger Deakins' cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

THE 2020 OSCAR BEST PICTURE FILMS RANKED BY BOX OFFICE EARNINGS

The car racing throwback “Ford v Ferrari” was also honored for its craft, winning both editing and sound editing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pixar extended its domination of the best animated film category, winning for “Toy Story 4.” It's the 10th Pixar film to win the award and second “Toy Story” film to do so, following the previous 2010 installment.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.