Ben & Jerry's sweetens 'Netflix and chill' scene with ice cream

For those Netflix dates that aren't so chill, Ben & Jerry's has found a surefire way to break the ice.

Continue Reading Below

The frozen-dessert maker, owned by Unilever, teamed up with the video-streaming behemoth to introduce a new flavor, Netflix & Chill'd, playing on a phrase that has become code for close encounters of the oldest kind among the swipe-left-or-right set.

“This is the perfect pairing," said Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s.

BEN & JERRY'S ASKS JUDGE TO DISMISS 'HAPPY COW' LAWSUIT

The Netflix original flavor comprises a peanut butter ice cream base combined with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and churned with fudge brownies, amping up the chemistry that sweetmakers tapped decades ago for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

BEN & JERRY'S LAUNCHES ANTI-TRUMP ICE CREAM FLAVOR 'PECAN RESIST'

The Vermont-based company's "Flavor Gurus" also whipped up a non-dairy version, made with an almond milk base and certified vegan ingredients. The “chillaxing new creation" will satisfy any craving, Ben & Jerry's promises, whether it tends toward the sweet or the salty. At any given time, the ice-cream brand offers 50 to 75 flavors or more.

As for Netflix, it's no surprise that CEO Reed Hastings is taking advantage of his company's place in the pop-culture lexicon. The firm has done so before, asking its Twitter followers what might be called a leading question last December.

With dessert now in the mix, it might get some different answers, further cementing its spot in the market and ensuring it doesn't get ghosted by its audience.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We had a very large increase in our marketing spend last year, so this year, you're seeing spending at similar levels," Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann told investors last October. "And that's because we've learned a lot. We learned a lot along the way. We'll continue to test and learn, so we find new and different ways to reach our members every day."

The company's shares have climbed 4.8 percent this year to $337.84.

BEN & JERRY'S SWEETENS 'NETFLIX AND CHILL' SCENE WITH ICE CREAM