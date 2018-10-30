Ben & Jerry's launches anti-Trump ice cream flavor 'Pecan Resist'

Ben & Jerry’s, the Vermont-based ice cream company known for backing progressive causes, on Tuesday unveiled a flavor called “Pecan Resist” to protest Trump administration policies it deems discriminatory.

The limited-batch flavor consists of chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, fudge-covered almonds, pecans and walnuts. Ben & Jerry’s also said it would donate $25,000 each to four different organizations dedicated to social justice – Honor the Earth, Women’s March, Color of Change and Neta.

“We are proud to announce that our newest flavor, Pecan Resist, has so much more than funky chunks under the lid,” the company said on its website. “It supports four organizations that are working toward a more just and equitable future and peacefully resisting the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies.”

Ben & Jerry’s added the groups “are working hard to defend and progress a more inclusive society, focusing on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights.”

The Trump administration has drawn criticism in recent months amid a crackdown on illegal immigration. Trump has repeatedly vowed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to stem the flow of illegal immigrants.

This isn’t the first time Ben & Jerry’s has rolled out new flavors or name changes to promote social causes. The company previously changed its “Chubby Hubby” flavor’s name to “Hubby Hubby” to celebrate marriage equality in Vermont and rolled out “EmpowerMint” to promote voting rights ahead of the 2016 election.

The company also has a history of calling out President Trump. In an open letter to Trump shortly after he was elected president, Ben & Jerry’s congratulated him on the victory and called on him to unite, rather than divide, the country.

“During your campaign, you gave voice to many Americans who feel left out and marginalized, and today we challenge you to hear the voices of all Americans—regardless of race or gender or religion or sexual orientation or economic status—who are fighting for a country built on justice and equity,” the letter to Trump said.