Nearly 500,000 pounds of breakfast sandwiches recalled over label error: 'Should be thrown away'

A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 500,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches due to "misbranding," according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Salt Lake City-based Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, is recalling 489,887 pounds of sausage and bacon breakfast sandwiches, the USDA announced on Wednesday.

The products were misbranded and contained sesame, which can be deadly to consumers with certain allergies.

Many of the sandwiches were shipped to Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) locations across the country.

TRADER JOE'S RECALLS SPARKLING WATER BOTTLES OVER 'LACERATION HAZARD': 'DISPOSE OF THEM CAREFULLY'

The following branded products were recalled:

8.35-oz. individually film-wrapped sandwiches of "LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH" with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

7.3-oz. individually film-wrapped sandwiches of "LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH" with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

The USDA mark of inspection on the products also contains the establishment number "EST. V4907."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.

The recall is sesame-related, but the sandwiches did not contain sesame seeds – rather, a component of the breakfast sandwiches was made of sesame flour.

"The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that the French toast component of their breakfast sandwiches contained sesame flour, but it was not included in the list of ingredients on the label for the breakfast sandwiches," the USDA noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

No reports of adverse reactions or injuries have been made, but the press release urged worried consumers to contact a healthcare provider if needed.

The USDA noted that its Food Safety and Inspection Service is "concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or AAFES freezers or refrigerators."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the government agency advised.

FOX Business reached out to Hearthside Food Solutions for additional comment.