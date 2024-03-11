Company recalls over 35,000 pounds of kielbasa for possible rubber contamination

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said a recall of over 35,400 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausages started late last week.

Salm Partners launched the recall in response to the possibility the affected products "may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of rubber," according to the FSIS. Consumer complaints brought the issue to the company’s attention.

The FSIS specified the potentially-contaminated products included 12-ounce Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey Sausage packages with May 17 and May 18 "best by" dates and a "P-32009" establishment number.

Johnsonville, which acquired the Wisconsin-based sausage manufacturer earlier this year, said in a statement that "protecting the consumer is our priority and why we’re issuing the recall."

People with the affected kielbasa sausages in their fridges should either toss them in the trash or take them back to the store instead of eating them, according to the FSIS.

They haven’t caused any adverse reactions or injuries to date, it also said.

Retail distribution centers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota had received shipments of the recalled links, according to Johnsonville.

"Johnsonville communicated with its retail partners to remove the affected product from their stores immediately, should any affected product yet be in stores," the company said.

Johnsonville also noted the recall did not affect its Polish Turkey Kielbasa sausages with other "best by" dates.

