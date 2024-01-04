Native announces limited-edition collection inspired by the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors

The clean personal care company Native has created a new collection inspired by everyone's favorite Girl Scout Cookies®.

The limited-edition collection is made up of deodorant, deodorant and body spray, body wash, shampoo and conditioner — all inspired by the delicious cookie flavors.

"At Native, we pride ourselves on delighting our consumers with something unexpected yet craveable," Vineet Kumar, CEO of Native, said in a statement to FOX Business.

"We are so excited to partner with Girl Scouts to transform its iconic cookie flavors into scents for our clean, simple and effective collection of products."

The delicious scents are inspired by some of the most popular Girl Scout cookies on the market.

The collection includes caramel coconut, peanut butter, lemon, Trefoils™ and, of course, Thin Mints™.

Not all the scents are available in every product form.

Caramel coconut can be purchased as deodorant, deodorant & body spray, sensitive deodorant, plastic free deodorant, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, the recent press release stated.

Trefoils™ are available in the deodorant and body wash; peanut butter can be purchased as a deodorant and body wash; and lemon is available in the deodorant and deodorant & body spray.

The Thin Mints™ scent is available in body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, according to the press release.

"Seeing our cookies inspire an entire line of personal care products is really exciting," Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer at GSUSA, commented in the collections media release.

"These products are a fun twist on ways folks can enjoy the scents of our beloved cookie flavors."

Girl Scout USA (GSUSA) shared comment about the collaboration inspired by its cookies.

"We love when our cookie flavors show up in fun ways," a media representative from GSUSA told FOX Business.

"In the past, our cookie ‘flavors’ have been successfully licensed in the cosmetics, apparel and footwear categories, to name a few, which all served as inspiration for the collection with Native."