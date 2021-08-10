National S'mores Day: Krispy Kreme, Hershey's debut s'more doughnuts

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, National S’mores Day, the American doughnut chain is launching the marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker collection nationwide with help from Hershey’s.

"We’re teaming up with Hershey’s, one of the key ingredients for any s’more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way," Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement .

The two doughnuts that are available for purchase include the S’mores Classic Doughnut and S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut, according to Krispy Kreme.

With the S’mores Classic Doughnut, customers will be served a marshmallow Kreme-filled doughnut that’s been dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with marshmallow Kreme drizzle and graham cracker crumbles.

The S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut is made extra chocolatey with a Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut, marshmallow icing, and Hershey’s chocolate drizzle. The doughnut is finished with carefully placed chocolate chips.

Krispy Kreme’s new line of s’more doughnuts comes off the heels of its carnival doughnuts , which concluded on Aug. 8 and was meant to be another limited-edition offering that captured the flavors of summer.

The global doughnut chain has been routinely releasing specialty doughnuts in the U.S., Canada and abroad to attract customers, including partnerships with popular brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter, Butterfinger and more.

