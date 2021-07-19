Krispy Kreme adds 'Carnival Collection' to its menu in time for summer

Krispy Kreme is continuing its limited-edition doughnut offers with a lineup of carnival-inspired treats.

The 84-year-old doughnut chain announced it will bring a "whimsical summertime" experience with its three-part Carnival Collection, according to a company press release.

Starting on Monday, July 19, customers can expect to see a caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme shops in U.S. and Canada.

The 370-calorie caramel apple doughnut includes a new caramel apple-flavored Kreme filling, green icing, rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick while the 300-calorie cotton candy doughnut is a glazed doughnut that has cotton candy-flavored icing and sugar, a buttercream topping and rainbow sprinkles.

Meanwhile, the 370-calorie caramel popcorn doughnut is a glazed shell doughnut that’s loaded with the sweet orange-brown confection, including a caramel popcorn-flavored Kreme filling, caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.

The trio of doughnuts will be available until Sunday, Aug. 8, according to a recent tweet.

In a statement made for the collection’s launch, Dave Skena, the Chief Marketing Officer at Krispy Kreme, said: "Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts."

The world-famous doughnut chain has routinely released limited-edition flavors to keep customers coming back.

News of Krispy Kreme’s summertime Carnival Collection comes only days after the Charlotte-based company became publicly traded a second time in its eight-decade history.

Krispy Kreme’s second IPO was priced at $17 on the NASDAQ at the start of the month – roughly five years after the company delisted itself.