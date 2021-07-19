Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Krispy Kreme adds 'Carnival Collection' to its menu in time for summer

World-famous doughnut company came up with more limited-edition treats following its 2nd IPO

Krispy Kreme CEO and president Mike Tattersfield reflects on the donut giant's first day of public trade. video

Krispy Kreme marks second IPO on NASDAQ, priced at $17

Krispy Kreme is continuing its limited-edition doughnut offers with a lineup of carnival-inspired treats.

The 84-year-old doughnut chain announced it will bring a "whimsical summertime" experience with its three-part Carnival Collection, according to a company press release.

Starting on Monday, July 19, customers can expect to see a caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme shops in U.S. and Canada.

The 370-calorie caramel apple doughnut includes a new caramel apple-flavored Kreme filling, green icing, rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick while the 300-calorie cotton candy doughnut is a glazed doughnut that has cotton candy-flavored icing and sugar, a buttercream topping and rainbow sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme is continuing its limited-edition doughnut offers with a lineup of carnival-inspired treats. The three-part Carnival Collection includes caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn doughnut, which will be available in the U.S. and Ca (Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)

Meanwhile, the 370-calorie caramel popcorn doughnut is a glazed shell doughnut that’s loaded with the sweet orange-brown confection, including a caramel popcorn-flavored Kreme filling, caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.

The trio of doughnuts will be available until Sunday, Aug. 8, according to a recent tweet.

In a statement made for the collection’s launch, Dave Skena, the Chief Marketing Officer at Krispy Kreme, said: "Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts."  

The world-famous doughnut chain has routinely released limited-edition flavors to keep customers coming back.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DNUT KRISPY KREME INC. 16.96 -0.08 -0.47%

News of Krispy Kreme’s summertime Carnival Collection comes only days after the Charlotte-based company became publicly traded a second time in its eight-decade history.

Krispy Kreme’s second IPO was priced at $17 on the NASDAQ at the start of the month – roughly five years after the company delisted itself.