Business owner says Nashville should be 'thankful' as bachelorette parties flock back to the city

Wedding season is among us and business is booming in Nashville, Tennessee as it emerges as a hot spot for bachelorette parties.

Following a year of financial burdens and restrictions as a result of the COVID pandemic, Nashville businesses are seeing tourists flock back to the vibrant city known for its country music scene and eclectic nightlife. One niche crowd among the visitors are soon-to-be brides and their accompanying bridesmaids.

"It’s not conventions, it’s not the corporate businesses. It’s the bachelorette party," Grant Rosenblatt, the owner of the Honky Tonk Party Express told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth.

90% OF WEDDING GUESTS ARE PLANNING TO SPLURGE ON UPCOMING EVENTS AFTER YEAR OF PANDEMIC ISOLATION

As wedding planning picks up again around the country, the party bus company among other tourist attractions in the city have seen a spike in business.

"The comeback has meant everything," Rosenblatt said. "It’s meant everything for downtown Nashville, tourism businesses like myself, the Honky Tonk Party Express, get to be a beneficiary of theses bachelorettes that are coming into this town," he added.

According to The Wedding Report, the U.S. is expected to see 2.5 million weddings in 2022 after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the industry last year.

Rosenblatt said COVID "nearly destroyed" his business as celebrations were halted and the once lively city fell flat.

In "2020 they [brides] got everything taken away, their bachelorette party, their wedding," Rosenblatt said, noting that most brides want to "celebrate a year they lost."

But what is it about Nashville that attracts the bridal parties? Is it the cheap airfare and affordable prices? Although those suggestions may be true, Rosenblatt expressed that it’s simply because of their "love" for the city.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Nashville should be very thankful that we do have such a mega influx of these bachelorette parties. These girls love Nashville," Rosenblatt said.

Watch more on the FOX Business prime series "The Pursuit with John Rich" Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.