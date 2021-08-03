90% of wedding guests are planning to splurge on upcoming events after year of pandemic isolation

Most people who plan on going to a wedding say they are willing to go all out financially after a year of being held back because of the pandemic, according to a study.

The 2021 Guest Optimism Study, released by The Knot, showed that 90% of wedding guests are willing to spend more than they normally would.

The study found that around 50% are willing to spend lavishly on a gift for the couple, around 46% on their own outfits, and around 43% on dinner and drinks before or after the wedding. Another roughly two-thirds said they were willing to add a mini-vacation to an upcoming wedding.

The Knot conducted its 2021 Guest Optimism Study using more than 500 respondents from the general population who plan on attending at least one wedding for the remainder of 2021.

Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot, said the results suggest a "positive shift in the mindset of attending events, as couples and guests are making up for lost time after over a year spent isolating from loved ones."

"Positivity and readiness are clear in the overall sentiment around the upcoming wedding season, as guests note they are excited to party and let loose. Couples and guests are ready to make memories again—sparing no expense along the way, as many guests note they plan to extend destination wedding celebrations into mini-vacations, and spend more on gifts and attire for the special occasion."