Nail salon was coronavirus community spread source in California, Gov. Newsom says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Across the country, states are continuing to reopen and lift restrictions on businesses that were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In states including Texas and Florida, that means barbershops, beauty salons and nail salons can open -- however, California’s nail salons will remain closed for a while longer.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the first case of community spread of the coronavirus happened in a nail salon, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.

HOW TO AVOID CORONAVIRUS WHEN EATING OUT

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “community spread” is the “spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.”

That is why personal services like nail salons will remain closed for the time being, Newsom said.

GYMS REOPENING AFTER CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN WITH NEW HEALTH AND SAFETY RULES

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon. I just want to remind everybody of that and that I’m very worried about that,” Newsom said, according to The LA Times.

Nail salons have even been considered a “high-risk business” by state health officials, he said, according to CNBC.

The first case of the coronavirus being passed by community spread happened in Solano County, Caliornia., according to The LA Times.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a press release in February, the CDC said it was possible the case was the first of community spread of the coronavirus.

However, that person could have also been in contact with an infected person who had returned from travel, the CDC said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS