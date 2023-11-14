5 financial books that aren't filled with false promises, and will actually help you save money

There is a wide variety of books available to readers that promise to have you making or saving money in no time. Earning and saving takes much more work than simply reading a book, but the information written by experts can assist in the discipline and self-control it takes to grow your bank accounts.

Often, readers prefer fiction novels or classic reads as opposed to financial wellness books. Sometimes, readers find financial topics difficult to navigate. Luckily, there are plenty of easy-to-read books stacked atop shelves that provide simple methods to building wealth and offer basic models to follow.

It may seem contradictory to buy a book on financial saving, but it can be eye-opening to own the books and refer back to them when a refresher is in order.

Below is a list of five books that will get you going on your financial journey, beyond simply budgeting.

"I Will Teach you To Be Rich," by Ramit Sethi "The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to Be Rich to Live Rich," by David Bach and John David Mann "Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together," by Erin Lowry "The Total Money Makeover" by Dave Ramsey "Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosaki

1. "I Will Teach You To Be Rich," by Ramit Sethi

If you are just getting started with a savings and want tips on where to begin, this book is perfect for you. It is a very easy read and provides a clear step-by-step, six-week plan on how to get started with your savings.

The book's chapters are split into different steps you can follow as you read. Topics covered include paying off student loan debt, high-interest savings accounts, automating finances, and investing and saving for big future expenses like a wedding and a house.

"I Will Teach You To Be Rich" emphasizes saving money, while also being able to spend guilt free on the things you love.

2. "The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to Be Rich to Live Rich," David Bach and John David Mann

David Bach and John David Mann take a unique approach to teaching financial wellness in "The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to Be Rich to Live Rich." If you are a person who has a difficult time reading financial books in general, "The Latte Factor" takes more of a storytelling approach, making it both engaging and educational.

The book features protagonist Zoey, who is working in New York City, and has the very common feeling of being stuck and living paycheck to paycheck. This is until she meets Henry, a barista at a local coffee shop who opens her eyes to new financial ideas.

This is a very short read that will teach you methods you can apply to your day-to-day life.

3. "Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together" by Erin Lowry

This book is ideal for young professionals who feel like debt has overtaken their lives and money saving seems impossible.

It provides a comprehensive guide to saving money for the future and getting out of debt.

If you like this book and want to dive deeper into other aspects of finances, you can read "Broke Millennial Takes on Investing: A Beginner's Guide to Leveling Up Your Money" or "Broke Millennial Talks Money: Scripts, Stories, and Advice to Navigate Awkward Financial Conversations." You can also learn from "Broke Millennial Workbook: Take Control and Get Your Financial Life Together" for a more hands-on approach.

4. "The Total Money Makeover" by Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey has spent years teaching others about finances through speeches, podcasts and books.

One of his popular books is "The Total Money Makeover." This book will help you pay off your debts, save for retirement and plan for the future.

5. "Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosaki

This read pulls from Robert T. Kiyosaki's life and the mindset of two men making different financial figures, his own father, who is the poor dad, and his dad's best friend, who is the rich dad.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" is a popular financial book that focuses on topics like financial literacy, investment and setting yourself up, so your money works for you.