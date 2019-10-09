Museum of Ice Cream new flagship created by the 'Millennial Walt Disney'

The Museum of Ice Cream had humble beginnings as pop-up three years ago, and it quickly turned into an Instagram sensation. The experience, which filled millennial social-media feeds, was self-funded and created by the founders in only 18 days.

Now, tickets to their brand new flagship store in New York City just went on sale.

“Today, we are launching our flagship museum in New York City,” Museum of Ice Cream CEO Maryellis Bunn said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “It's going to be the most magical place in NYC.”

The business is reportedly valued at $200 million, and Bunn herself has been dubbed the “Millennial Walt Disney.”

“Most of these ideas came up from my wildest childhood dreams." - Maryellis Bunn, Museum of Ice Cream CEO

“I used to dream about going into an ocean filled with sprinkles, and I was like, ‘Why doesn’t this exist as an adult?’" Bunn said. "And so, we made it for the world to experience.”

Museum of Ice Cream has opened pop-ups worldwide and has welcomed special visitors such as Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter and the Kardashian clan.

“We've seen 1.6 million visitors today,” Bunn said. “Next year, we're on track to see 3 million visitors, and we're opening up locations around the world.”

Besides selling their original ice cream flavors, Bunn said visiting the museum is a colorful, "multisensory experience."

Bunn said the trick of the trade to appeasing millennial visitors is to generate an Instagram-worthy environment.

“[Millennials] are trying to find morsels and different experiences that can amplify who they are as individuals. And ice cream does that. It's a universal treat.” - - Maryellis Bunn, Museum of Ice Cream CEO and cofounder

“When creating the next Disney for both millennials and Gen-Z, [we found] they're really looking towards experiences over products, and we’re delivering places for people to form community and to engage both online and offline,” Bunn said. “Everyone's looking for pieces and content that they're able to share.”

Why does this business work so well?

“It doesn't see borders," Bunn said. "It doesn't see religion. It doesn't matter where you are in the world. Everyone loves a treat.”