Product Recalls
Published

More than 191,000 Aroeve air purifiers recalled over overheating, fire risk

Aroeve received 37 reports of the air purifiers overheating, including one report of a fire

More than 191,000 Aroeve air purifiers have been recalled after dozens of overheating incidents and one reported fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects approximately 191,390 units of Aroeve brand air purifiers, regulators said.

"The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," the CPSC said in a recall notice.

Airova air purifiers recalled

More than 191,000 air purifiers were recalled following dozens of reports of overheating and one report of a fire. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Aroeve has received 37 reports of the air purifiers overheating, including one report of a fire, according to the agency. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The affected products are model MK04 units manufactured before July 2025 with serial numbers beginning with "BN." The air purifiers were sold in black and white.

Aroeve brand air purifiers were recalled

About 191,390 air purifiers were impacted by the recall. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The units were sold online at Amazon.com, Shopify.com, TEMU.com and TikTok.com from September 2024 through June 2025 for between $80 and $134, the CPSC said.

Aroeve air purifier

Close-up of Aroeve brand air purifier, Menlo Park, California, November 22, 2025.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

No injuries or property damage have been reported thus far.

Consumers are urged to stop using the air purifiers immediately and to contact Airova for a free replacement.