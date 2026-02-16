Salmon sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club recalled over potential listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of one brand of farm-raised Atlantic salmon over potential listeria contamination.

One lot of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon was recalled last week, according to the FDA. The company, Slade Gorton & Co., initiated a recall of lot 3896.

The salmon was sold in 2-lb bags at BJ's Wholesale Club stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7.

The FDA said Listeria monocytogenes was discovered when the agency collected a random sample.

Slade Gorton & Co. said it is investigating how the contamination happened and that it is taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

Healthy people with a listeria infection may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. Pregnant women could also face miscarriages and stillbirths.

The agency urged people with listeria symptoms to contact a health care provider. No illnesses have been reported thus far.

BJ’s is alerting its members who may have purchased the recalled product.

Anyone who may have purchased the recalled product can contact the store for information on how to obtain a full refund and what to do with the remaining product.