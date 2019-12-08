New 'Mulan' trailer renews push for boycott over Hong Kong

Disney's newest trailer for "Mulan" renewed a push for a boycott of the film over the lead actress' expression of support for Hong Kong police when it dropped Thursday.

Backlash against actress Crystal Liu, also known as Liu Yifei, began in August after she took to social media to voice her support for Hong Kong police.

"She was brought up in U.S. If U.S. can't educate 1 lady from China to respect #Democracy, #Freedom, #HumanRights, its [sic] too much a burden the whole world expected #HongKong to shoulder when we were handed over to [the Communist Party of China]," wrote Craig Choy, an advisory board member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council based in Washington, D.C.

Choy accompanied his Twitter message with the hashtags #StandWithHongKong and #BoycottMulan.

Liu posted a state-backed image that read "I support Hong Kongs police, you can beat me up now" with the hashtag "#IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police in Hong Kong have been accused of using force against demonstrators rallying for reform — an allegation that also includes police brutality.

"General reminder that the actress playing Mulan openly supports China and is against democracy in Hong Kong. #BoycottMulan," Twitter user Carlos Quiapo wrote on Friday.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.